Watch: Albanian PM Kneels To Greet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni At EU Summit

Kneeling to greet Italy's Giorgia Meloni and gripping France's Emmanuel Macron in a bro hug, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama hosted Europe's leaders Friday with his showman's panache undampened by torrential rain.

Fresh from securing a fourth term at the weekend -- after campaigning on a pledge to take Albania into the EU by 2030 -- Rama made plain his delight in welcoming counterparts from the bloc and beyond, as he basked in his resounding reelection win.

Giorgia Meloni truly commands the utmost respect of world leaders. This is quite the sight to see. pic.twitter.com/xBp3d0Qi7j — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 16, 2025

A larger-than-life figure towering two metres (six-foot seven-inches) tall, Rama had a word and a smile for each of the more than 40 leaders attending the meeting of the European Political Community (EPC).

From Tirana, "where all of Europe has come today and where the whole world will be watching, I say hello to you", the prime minister wrote on Instagram ahead of the gathering.

The show began with Edi Rama twirling a navy blue umbrella on a bright red carpet, with the EPC's star-shaped logo adorning his necktie and trademark sneakers.

When Meloni arrived, he knelt playfully to the ground -- as he often does for his Italian "sister" -- while making a point of escorting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the opera building where the leaders were holding talks.

Greeting Macron, Rama quipped "Here's the Sun King" -- as the clouds parted and the pair hugged before walking inside.

After days of sunshine in Tirana, Rama had a punchline for the British in attendance as well -- suggesting they may have had a hand in the dampening turn of events.

"There was a suspicion but it became scientific proof from the European weather forecast institute that the persisting -- and not indigenous -- rain was brought by the British delegation yesterday morning," Rama told leaders.

'Welcome to Albania'

The brainchild of Macron after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the EPC gathering brings together the members of the European Union and 20 other countries.

Ukraine was the dominant issue at the gathering, taking place in the weighty context of meetings between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul, as well as the question of migration.

But before the serious talks began, Rama did everything to underscore his love of Europe.

"It's true that I am the tallest among them, but I lead a country that is one of the smallest, and for us it's already a big honour to have the opportunity to host this summit," Rama told AFP on Thursday.

And a relative rarity in the staid setting of European diplomacy -- leaders were greeted with an opening sequence that drew laughter and big smiles from the crowd.

On a giant screen, the hosts projected AI renditions of each leader reimagined as babies, some still with beards and spectacles and each declaring: "Welcome to Albania."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)