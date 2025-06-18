"You Are The Best, Trying To Be As You": Italy PM Meloni Tells PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. The two leaders greeted each other with a handshake, with Prime Minister Modi saying, "India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger."

Meanwhile, in a warm exchange, Prime Minister Meloni told Prime Minister Modi, "You are the best. I am trying to be as you."

Italy's PM posted a picture on X and said, "Italy and India, linked by a great friendship". Prime Minister Modi reshared the post and said, "Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!"

The two leaders had a brief exchange during the summit. PM Modi and Meloni earlier met during the COP28 summit in Dubai. The two leaders clicked a selfie, and Meloni captioned the photo "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi".

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Canada to attend the high-level gathering. Canadian PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. PM Modi's visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.