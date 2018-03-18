'Eid Does Not Just Belong To You': Adnan Sami To A Fan From Pakistan

Adnan Sami was in a festive mood on Sunday as he sent across greetings for Gudi Padwa, Navratri and Ugadi to his 637,000 followers on Twitter.
Sending "love from Pakistan", a Twitter user wrote: "I hope you won't forget to wish us on Eid."
Adnan Sami quickly responded to the fan saying: "My dear, Eid does not just belong to you, it belongs to the entire Muslim Ummah (community) around the world. Kindly refrain from making celebrations into an Indo-Pak subject! Incidentally, there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan."
