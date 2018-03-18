"Eid Does Not Just Belong To You": Adnan Sami To A Fan From Pakistan "Kindly refrain from making celebrations into an Indo-Pak subject! Incidentally, there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan," Adnan Sami told a fan on Twitter.

Share EMAIL PRINT Adnan Sami concluded by adding a line from his song "Kabhi to nazar milao". Mumbai: Adnan Sami, of Pakistani descent, told a fan from the neighbouring country that Eid does not just belong to him, but to the entire Muslim community around the world. The singer, who received his certificate of Indian citizenship in 2016, also requested the fan to refrain from making celebrations into an "Indo-Pak subject".



Adnan Sami was in a festive mood on Sunday as he sent across greetings for Gudi Padwa, Navratri and Ugadi to his 637,000 followers on Twitter.



Sending "love from Pakistan", a Twitter user wrote: "I hope you won't forget to wish us on Eid."



Adnan Sami quickly responded to the fan saying: "My dear, Eid does not just belong to you, it belongs to the entire Muslim Ummah (community) around the world. Kindly refrain from making celebrations into an Indo-Pak subject! Incidentally, there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan."



He concluded by adding a line from his song "Kabhi to nazar milao".







