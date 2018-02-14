Efforts Are On To Win Tripura Polls By Creating Rifts: Manik Sarkar The 60-member Tripura Assembly is slated to go to the polls on February 18. The BJP-IPFT alliance has emerged as the main contender of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which has been in power in the north-eastern state for the last 25 years.

Share EMAIL PRINT Veteran leader Manik Sarkar addressed a rally in Bashpukur on Tuesday. (File) Bashpukur: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJP and IPFT, saying there was a concerted effort to assume power in the poll-bound state by creating rifts in the society.



The 60-member Tripura Assembly is slated to go to the polls on February 18. The BJP-IPFT alliance has emerged as the main contender of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which has been in power in the north-eastern state for the last 25 years.



The results of the Tripura election will be declared on March 3.



At an election rally in Bashpukur, Mr Sarkar alleged that there was a concerted effort to assume power in the state by creating rifts in the society and accused the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) of maintaining clandestine links with terrorists.



"Separatist forces had tried to secede Tripura from the Indian Union in the past. The demand has now changed to a separate state," the veteran CPI(M) leader said.



He pointed out that the IPFT had raised the demand for a separate "Twipraland" for the indigenous communities of the state during its inception in 2009.



The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a banned insurgent outfit, was still active across the international border in Bangladesh, Sarkar said, adding that it was trying to "divide the state".



Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJP and IPFT, saying there was a concerted effort to assume power in the poll-bound state by creating rifts in the society.The 60-member Tripura Assembly is slated to go to the polls on February 18. The BJP-IPFT alliance has emerged as the main contender of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which has been in power in the north-eastern state for the last 25 years.The results of the Tripura election will be declared on March 3.At an election rally in Bashpukur, Mr Sarkar alleged that there was a concerted effort to assume power in the state by creating rifts in the society and accused the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) of maintaining clandestine links with terrorists."Separatist forces had tried to secede Tripura from the Indian Union in the past. The demand has now changed to a separate state," the veteran CPI(M) leader said. He pointed out that the IPFT had raised the demand for a separate "Twipraland" for the indigenous communities of the state during its inception in 2009.The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), a banned insurgent outfit, was still active across the international border in Bangladesh, Sarkar said, adding that it was trying to "divide the state".