Earthquake Rumour Triggers Stampede At Bihar Railway Station, 58 Injured

At least 58 students were injured in a stampede triggered by rumour of an earthquake at Bihar Sharif Railway station in Nalanda district, police said today.



Hundreds of students from Supaul, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa districts had reached Bihar Sharif Railway Station by Danapur-Rajgir passenger train around midnight last night to appear for an ITI examination, rail police station in-charge Om Prakash Paswan said.



The students slept on the railway platform as it was quite late, he said.



Around 2 am, the sound of asbestos sheets falling led many of them to believe that it was a tremor, the officer said.



A stampede followed in which 58 of the students sleeping on the platform got injured, he added.



All the injured, who were admitted to Bihar Sharif Sadar hospital, have been released today after being administered first aid, Mr Paswan said.



