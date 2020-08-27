3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Mizoram's Khawbung

Earthquake strikes in Mizoram near Khawbung today

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was reported near Khawbung in Mizoram on Thursday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 36 km south-southwest (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 6:16 PM IST at a depth of 25 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.