Earthquake In Manipur With Magnitude 5.3 Strikes Near Bishnupur

Bishnupur:
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported near Bishnupur in Manipur on Saturday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 30 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bishnupur, Manipur, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:08 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.