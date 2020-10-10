Earthquake In Manipur With Magnitude 5.3 Strikes Near Bishnupur

Earthquake Today in Manipur Strikes Near Bishnupur

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported near Bishnupur in Manipur on Saturday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 30 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bishnupur, Manipur, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:08 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

