Earthquake In Gujarat With Magnitude 5.3 Strikes Near Dwarka

Earthquake Today in Gujarat Strikes Near Dwarka

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported near Dwarka in Gujarat on Friday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 556 km west (W) of Dwarka, Gujarat, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:37 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.