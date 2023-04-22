Earth Day 2023 Google Doodle: Individuals Can Work Together To Save Earth

Earth Day 2023: The theme of the world Earth Day 2023 is "Invest In Our Planet"

Amid ongoing heatwaves across India, Google is celebrating annual Earth Day today with its unique artwork of Doodle. Encouraging people to be more environmentally friendly, today's Doodle is highlighting how we all can work together in big and small ways to take action against climate change.

Every year as the world marks Earth Day on 22 April, Google promotes environment protection and includes several steps in our day-to-day lives that can help to fight against global warming.

Today's Doodle describes how individuals and communities can work together to save our earth. From the way we travel, to the electricity we use, the food we eat, and the things we buy, we can make a difference amid the worst climate change impact across the globe.

According to Google's blog, every individual's small actions include; "opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer, practising a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible, walking or riding a bike instead of driving, when possible," can play a significant role in fighting against climate change.

