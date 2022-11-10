Drunken Man Stones Friend To Death In Delhi, Arrested: Cops

The accused was the victim's family friend, police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly stoning his friend to death as the latter reportedly hurled abuses for not providing him money to buy a flat in Delhi, the police said.

Narender Singh allegedly hit his friend Krishna Kumar's head twice with a stone after both of them drank together inside Sanjay Van falling under Kishangarh police station area on Monday, they added.

Subsequently, the police solved the blind murder by arresting the accused Narender Singh (40) from Mehrauli on Tuesday by analysing technical and manual surveillance during investigation, the police added.

Both the accused Narender Singh and the victim Krishna Kumar (45) were friends and were residents of Meharauli.

The victim is survived by his wife and four kids including three girls and a boy.

The victim's body with head injury apparently caused by a blunt object was found lying inside Sanjay Van on Monday.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) under section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kishangarh police station.

The police constituted three teams for investigating the case.

During investigation, it was found that Narender Singh- who works as a salesman in a cloth shop- was victim's family friend.

The police gathered information about the accused through consistent manual and technical surveillance of his acquaintances. Subsequently, the accused was arrested from Mehrauli after laying a trap on Tuesday.

On sustained interrogation, accused Narender Singh confessed his crime and disclosed that he already had a grudge against him. He informed the police that he consumed liquor with the victim inside Sanjay Van Park before killing him on Monday.

The victim wanted to purchase a flat in Meharauli for which he was demanding money from the accused which he refused, he added.

Further, under the influence of alcohol Krishna Kumar abused him. The accused felt insulted and picked up a stone lying in the park and hit with full force on his head twice, he added.

