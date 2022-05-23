Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Son, 10, For Not Filling Water At Home

The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

An drunk man killed his 10-year-old son for not filling water at home, Nagpur police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Suradevi village on Sunday night, a Koradi police station official said.

"Santlal Madavi beat to death his son Gulshan alias Gabru (10) as the child had not filled water at home. The accused is an alcoholic who would hit his son over trivial issues. The boy was found lying motionless by a woman relative. Neighbours alerted police," he said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that the post mortem report put the cause of death as assault and strangulation with a belt.

Madavi confessed on sustained questioning and has been arrested for murder, the official said.