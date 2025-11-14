Maharashtra Woman Has Affair With Brother-In-Law, They Kill Her Husband With Axe

A shocking case has emerged from Maharashtra's Jalna district, where a woman, in collusion with her brother-in-law, murdered her husband. The victim was identified as Parameshwar Ram Tayde, a resident of Jalna's Somthana village.

The crime came to light when Tayde's body, which was not then identified, was found wrapped in a sack which was floating in the Wala-Somthana pond on Thursday morning.

The police arrived at the scene, filed a "panchnama" (witness statement report). A murder case was filed based on the complaint filed by Tayde's father, Ram Natha.

Victim's Wife, Brother Had An Affair

As the murder case was registered, the police questioned Tayde's wife Manisha and his younger brother Gyaneshwar. Initially, both were evasive. However, under intense interrogation, they confessed to murdering Tayde.

Manisha and Gyaneshwar were arrested.

During the interrogation, it came to light that Manisha and Gyaneshwar had an affair, and Tayde was creating an obstacle in their relationship. Due to this, Manisha and Gyaneshwar had hatched a plan to kill Tayde. The two killed Tayde by striking his head and face with an axe.

After Tayde died, Manisha and Gyaneshwar stuffed his body in a sack, tied the sack with a rope, and threw it into the Wala-Somthana pond, filling the pond with stones to prevent the body from floating.