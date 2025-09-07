Man Strangles Daughter In Maharashtra, Hangs Body To Pass It Off As Suicide

A man allegedly killed his daughter and then tried to pass it off as suicide in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident in Dawalwadi in Badnapur tehsil came to light on September 5 after police was alerted about the suicide of a woman, he said.

"However, the spot inspection pointed to some anomalies. When questioned over these, the woman's father, Haribhau Jogdand, confessed to strangling her that night and then hanging the body to make it look like a suicide," the Badnapur police station official said.

Jogdand was arrested on Saturday for murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Sources said the accused opposed his daughter's relationship with a man.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)