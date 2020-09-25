Drugs Case: Rakul Preet Questioned For 4 Hours, Deepika Padukone's Turn Tomorrow

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for four hours in Mumbai today in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was to be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday, but it was deferred to today after she claimed she had not received "the alleged summons".

"Rakul Preet Singh's statement was recorded by the SIT (special investigation team) today. It will be analysed and produced before court," NCB Director General Mutha Ashok Jain said.

Actor Deepika Padukone will be questioned tomorrow. Her manager, Karishma Prakash, was interrogated today and she is likely to be called again tomorrow. Karishma Prakash's questioning went on for much longer than Rakul Preet Singh's, which lasted four hours, sources said.

The NCB questioned Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Prakash about the contents of WhatsApp chat which allegedly indicated marijuana was bought for consumption.

The drugs probe that started with actor Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation three months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home has widened to include several people linked to Bollywood.

Assistant director Kshitij Raviprasad and Anubhav Chopra were also questioned by the anti-drugs agency today. Kshitij Raviprasad's home was raided by investigators.

NCB sources said Kshitij Raviprasad's name came up during interrogation of some alleged drug-peddlers.

While Rhea Chakraborty was arrested due to her alleged links with drug traffickers, digital evidence found in seized mobile phones and laptops of other accused led to intelligence on drug trade, which was verified subsequently, sources said.

The NCB says its probe is aimed at catching drug suppliers, but it is looking at how these suppliers networked and who their clients were.

Rhea Chakraborty has been in jail since September 9 on charges of arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Her brother Showik Chakraborty and two employees of Sushant Singh Rajput are also among 15 arrested on the basis of 59 grams of drugs found during raids in Mumbai.