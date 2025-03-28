Driving Licence Can Be Cancelled If Namaz Offered On Roads, Warn UP Cops

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and last Friday prayers of Ramzan, Meerut Police has issued strict warnings against people offering namaz on roads, saying violators will face strict legal action that may lead to their passports getting cancelled and driving licences revoked.

Meerut Superintendent Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh, has reiterated that Eid prayers should be offered at local mosques or designated Eidgahs and that no one should perform namaz on the roads.

"If criminal cases are registered against individuals, their passports and licenses can be cancelled, and obtaining a new passport would become difficult without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court. Such documents remain confiscated until the individuals are cleared by the court," Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh Chaudhary said.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said that meetings have been conducted at both the district and police station levels, and necessary directives have been issued based on discussions with all parties.

"Strict action will be taken against those trying to spread rumours or incite unrest through social media. We are keeping a close watch on social media platforms, and any attempt to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with firmly," the SSP added.

To bolster security, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed, and flag marches are being conducted in the district, SSP Tada said.

Sensitive areas have been identified based on past experiences, and special arrangements have been made there.

SSP Tada also emphasised that the administration is working in coordination with prominent citizens and religious leaders to maintain peace and ensure smooth observance of the upcoming festivals.

To ensure law and order, Jayant Singh Chaudhary said that drones will be deployed for aerial surveillance, while local intelligence teams are actively monitoring the situation.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers will also be stationed at all sensitive locations, he added.

