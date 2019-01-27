Drass Coldest In Jammu And Kashmir At Minus 28.7 Degrees

On Saturday, even the maximum temperature in Drass did not rise above the freezing point as it settled at minus 10.1 degrees celsius.

All India | | Updated: January 27, 2019 12:09 IST
Drass Coldest In Jammu And Kashmir At Minus 28.7 Degrees

Visuals of snow clearing operations at Dehra ki Gali road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.


Srinagar: 

Jammu and Kashmir's Drass town in Ladakh was coldest in the state on Sunday with a minimum temperature of minus 28.7 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

"Minimum temperatures will drop further in the state with the weather likely to remain dry during the next three days," an official of the Met Department said. 

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while it was minus 13.0 in Pahalgam and minus 12.0 in Gulmarg.

Leh town recorded minus 15.5 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 20.7 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius, Katra town 3.8, Batote minus 2.7, Bannihal minus 2.5 and Bhaderwah minus 3.4 as the minimum temperatures.

DrassJammu and Kashmir WeatherJammu and Kashmir snowfall

