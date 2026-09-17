'Doors Closed For Congress': Sunil Jakhar Dismisses Return Rumours

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has categorically dismissed rumours of his return to the Congress, saying that his doors to the party are completely closed.

The politician launched a sharp attack on Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Pargat Singh over their earlier remarks on the appointment of the Punjab Congress president.

Jakhar questioned Bajwa and Pargat Singh over their claim that they had approached Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sought the appointment of a party president who would not fear the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

He asked what happened to the demand that these Congress leaders had reportedly placed before Rahul Gandhi. He asked whether the party had acted on their demand and whether the leadership chosen for Punjab aligned with what they sought.

Jakhar said he could not return to a place where, according to him, people were "deeply involved in corruption".

He also raised questions about the existing Congress leadership and asked what would happen to those currently occupying key positions if he were to return. He referred to former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as well, saying that the answer to that political equation could only be given by Captain himself.

Jakhar's remarks come amid an ongoing debate within the Punjab Congress over its leadership and the direction of the party ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

While dismissing the speculation about his own political future, Jakhar has now turned the focus towards the Congress leadership, particularly Bajwa and Pargat Singh, questioning the demand they had allegedly raised before Rahul Gandhi and what ultimately came of it.

His comments are likely to intensify the political debate between the BJP and Congress in Punjab, while also putting the spotlight on the Congress's internal leadership issues ahead of the 2027 polls.