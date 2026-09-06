'Don't Keep Biometric Data After Applying For Visa': VFS Global CEO To NDTV

VFS Global does not keep people's fingerprints or biometric data, founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria has said. He said the information is sent in real time to the concerned embassy or government once it is collected at a VFS centre.

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Kanwal on Walk the Talk from VFS Global's headquarters in Dubai, Karkaria addressed concerns over data privacy, premium services, visa appointment slots and the role of agents. He also spoke about how the company is using AI to detect fraud and tackle bots, as VFS Global marks 25 years.

Explaining how applicant data is handled, Karkaria said that once a person enters a VFS biometric booth and provides their fingerprints, facial image and passport details, the information is sent online in real time to the server of the concerned embassy or government.

VFS Global started in India in 2001 with just three offices. Karkaria described the company as "made in India" and said its main objective was to improve efficiency and bridge the gap between the demand for visas and the capacity of governments to process applications.

He said VFS Global does not retain biometric information. "If the data has not been received on the other side due to some issue, We'll have to call that person back. We don't keep the data," he said.

Karkaria said the terminals used at the frontline are also designed to prevent information from being printed or stored.

Some basic information, such as an applicant's name, telephone number and passport details, may be kept for a limited period. He said this data is automatically deleted according to the agreement with the concerned government.

The retention period can be three, six or seven days, depending on the contract. But biometric information, he said, is not stored at any of VFS Global's 4,500 centres. "We don't have a single biometric data at any given time in any 4,500 centres," he said. He described VFS Global as a "high security and highly governed space".

Karkaria also stressed that VFS Global does not decide whether an applicant gets a visa. He said the company cannot help an applicant get an appointment slot or make the visa process faster.

These disclaimers are also clearly mentioned on the VFS Global website and in its communications, he said, adding, "Our communication says customer first, compliance and governance and integrity in what we do."

Karkaria was also asked about concerns that visa applicants are pushed towards premium services such as lounges. He rejected the claim that VFS Global nudges applicants into buying these services.

"I don't think that is right. We do not nudge people," he said. According to Karkaria, around 90 per cent of VFS Global's visa business comes through travel agencies and tour operators. Most premium services are booked online, he said.

Karkaria compared premium services to airport lounges, saying some travellers are willing to pay for extra comfort.

Asked whether employees receive incentives based on how much premium services they sell, he said incentives are linked to KRAs, or key performance areas. These include financial performance, individual performance and customer service.

He said there is no need for employees to hard-sell premium services and that incentives are given when a customer specifically asks for a premium lounge.

Karkaria also spoke about fraudsters who promise applicants visa appointment slots. He said there are hundreds of cases every day where people are allegedly being promised visa slots in exchange for money.

He said governments are working to catch such fraudsters, while VFS Global is also running campaigns to warn applicants.

The company has put up messages telling people not to fall for such scams. One of the messages reads, "We do not sell visa opportunities."

Karkaria said VFS Global also tells applicants, "Don't fall for frauds." He said he has even put up signage asking people to approach him if they see something wrong.

On how AI is being used in the visa process, Karkaria said AI can help applicants and governments by making the process more efficient. It can also help detect possible fraud and provide a summary of the documents submitted by an applicant.

However, he stressed that AI does not decide whether someone should get a visa. "AI will never make a decision if you go into a country or not," he said. That decision, he said, will continue to be taken by a visa officer.

AI is being used to detect fraud and help manage and organise documents, while also being used to tackle bots that can interfere with appointment systems.

VFS Global currently works with 71 governments and is physically present in 169 countries, with around 4,500 visa application centres. The company handles around 32 million applicants.