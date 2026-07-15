How To Apply For A China Visa From India: A Step-By-Step Guide

From the Great Wall and the Terracotta Warriors to futuristic cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen, China offers travellers a fascinating mix of history, culture and modern innovation. The country is also a major destination for business travellers, students and professionals from India. If you are planning a trip, securing the right visa is an essential part of your travel preparations. Fortunately, the process is fairly straightforward, involving an online application followed by submission at a visa centre. Here's a step-by-step guide to applying for a China visa from India, including documents, fees and key requirements.

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Who Needs A China Visa?

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Indian passport holders travelling to mainland China typically require a visa before departure. The type of visa required depends on the purpose of travel, such as tourism, business, study or work. Applicants should select the appropriate visa category and ensure all supporting documents meet the prescribed requirements.

Documents Required For A China Visa From India

Before beginning your application, keep the following documents ready:

Original Passport: Must be valid for at least six months and have at least two blank visa pages.

Photographs: Two recent colour passport-sized photographs (48mm x 33mm) with a white background.

Financial Documents: Recent bank statements and other financial proof, if applicable.

Income Tax Returns (ITR): Supporting financial documents may be required depending on the visa category.

Travel Documents: Confirmed return flight bookings and hotel reservations.

Cover Letter: A letter explaining the purpose of your visit.

Travel Itinerary: Details of your planned activities and travel schedule in China.

Step 1: Prepare Your Documents

Gather all required documents before starting the application process. Make sure the information provided across all documents matches your passport details. The Chinese Visa Application Service Center (CVASC) advises applicants to ensure all information submitted is accurate and complete, as incorrect or misleading information may lead to delays or rejection of the application.

Step 2: Complete The Online Application

Visit the official Chinese Visa Application Service Center (CVASC) website and select the centre serving your jurisdiction, such as New Delhi, Mumbai or Kolkata. Create an account and complete the online visa application form. Upload the required supporting documents digitally. Submit the application online for preliminary review. Wait for your application to be approved before visiting the visa centre.

The CVASC has advised applicants to submit applications well in advance of their travel date due to increased application volumes. Applicants should also log in to their account after approval to verify their visa category, number of entries and duration of stay before visiting the visa centre.

Step 3: Submit Your Application At A Visa Centre

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Once your online application has been approved:

Download and print the application form and approval confirmation. Visit the relevant Chinese Visa Application Service Center with your passport and supporting documents. Submit your documents for verification. Pay the applicable visa and service fees.

Biometric Requirements

According to a notice published by the Chinese Visa Application Service Center, applicants applying for short-term single-entry or double-entry visas with a stay of less than 180 days are currently exempt from biometric collection requirements.

Step 4: Wait For Processing

Standard processing generally takes around four to five working days, although timelines may vary depending on the visa category, application volume and whether additional documents are requested. Applicants seeking business, student or long-term visas should check the specific requirements for their visa type before applying.

China Visa Fees For Indian Applicants

The total amount payable consists of the visa fee plus the applicable service fee.

Visa Fees

Single Entry: ₹2,900

Double Entry: ₹4,400

Half-Year Multiple Entry: ₹5,900

One-Year Multiple Entry: ₹8,800

Service Fees

Regular Service: ₹2,107 (inclusive of taxes)

Express Service: ₹3,106 (inclusive of taxes)

Postal Service: ₹999 (inclusive of taxes)

Premium Lounge Service: ₹3,106 (inclusive of taxes)

The final amount payable will depend on the visa type and service option selected.

Important Financial Requirement For Tourist Visas

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The Chinese Visa Application Service Center recently updated the financial requirement for tourist visa (L visa) applicants. According to the official notice, each applicant must provide bank account balance documents showing a balance of at least ₹1 lakh. For family applications where one person is sponsoring all travel expenses, that person must demonstrate sufficient funds to cover the minimum balance requirement for all applicants. For example, a family of three would need to show a balance of at least ₹3 lakh.

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Important Things To Keep In Mind

Ensure the visa application form is filled accurately and completely.

Use your own contact number and email address while applying.

Upload clear and legible copies of all supporting documents.

Double-check your visa category, number of entries and permitted stay after online approval.

Apply well ahead of your planned travel date to avoid delays during peak application periods.

Business visa applicants may need to provide additional documentation, including an invitation letter, supporting company documents and proof related to the Chinese inviting organisation.

Before applying, travellers should always check the latest requirements on the official Chinese Visa Application Service Center website, as visa policies, fees and documentation requirements can change periodically.