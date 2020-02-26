Donald Trump Concludes India Visit, Emplanes For US

Donald Trump participated in a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Concluding his jam-packed maiden two-day visit to India, United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday night emplaned for his country from New Delhi.

The US President participated in a host of engagements over the course of his nearly-36-hour-long trip, including a roadshow, visit to the Taj Mahal, addressing a mammoth crowd at the ''Namaste Trump'' event at Ahmedabad, among others.

During the visit, India and the United States further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement under which India will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

In the final engagement of the visit, the US President participated in a banquet dinner hosted by his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Several ministers including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the chief ministers' of several states, among others were also present at the dinner.