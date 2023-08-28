Domestic Flights From Punjab's Adampur Airport To Resume Soon: B Mann

Bhagwant Mann said massive efforts are also afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said domestic flights from the Adampur airport in Jalandhar will resume soon.

Chairing a meeting of the civil aviation department here, Bhagwant Mann said this will facilitate the non-resident Indians (NRIs) to stay connected with their homes in the motherland.

This airport will also act as a catalyst in giving further fillip to the economic activity in the region, he said, adding that it will also prove a milestone in the journey of restoring the pristine glory of the state.

On the Halwara airport project, the chief minister directed the officers to complete the ongoing work for the construction of the civil air terminal at the earliest.

The state government has already released Rs 50 crore for early completion of the work at the state-of-the-art civil air terminal, Bhagwant Mann said, adding that the timely completion of the project is the need of the hour to give impetus to the economic growth of the state.

Reviewing the ongoing work at Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Pathankot airports, he said the start of flights from these airports will provide direct air connectivity to the people of the state with the rest of the globe.

Bhagwant Mann said massive efforts are also afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industry and other sectors in the state.

