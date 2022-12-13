Video Of Student Playing Guitar, Singing 'Mann Bharrya' With Her Friends In Delhi Metro Goes Viral

The video has amassed 1,74,000 views on Instagram

Singer B Praak's 'Mann Bharrya' from the movie Shershaah was a chartbuster. The track was filled with a whole lot of emotions, love and pain. Since its release, people have shared several videos on social media of them singing the song. Now, a new video which has caught everyone's attention features three school students singing the song while travelling in Delhi metro. The video is giving the internet a musical treat.

Posted on Instagram by the user Harsh Sharma, the video shows a girl singing a beautiful rendition of the popular track. She is joined by two of her friends sitting on either side dressed in school uniforms. Along with the video, the caption reads, "While travelling in metro yesterday, I came across these super talented kids who were performing live in pink line metro. This is the best live performance I've ever seen. Drop a heart in the comment box if you also enjoyed and appreciate the true talent."

Watch the video here:

Shared on November 27, the video has amassed 1,74,000 views on Instagram with several likes and comments. Netizens loved the beautiful rendition and appreciated the young talent. A user wrote, "these are students of " School of special excellence" SOSE which are very goal-oriented & talented." Another user asked, "when will I get this type of life."

"We go to the wrong metro. We can't see all this," expressed the third user. "ur performance stole my heart lots of love," the fourth user wrote.

Meanwhile, another video of a man singing 'Mann Bharrya' in Delhi's Connaught Place also went viral. The video of a beautiful impromptu performance by two men has surfaced on Instagram. The video captured at Delhi's Connaught Place shows a street musician beautifully playing the popular song Mann Bharrya on his guitar while sitting on the ground. A bystander who appears to be impressed decides to join him for an impromptu jam session. As the man standing starts to croon the lyrics of the song, he prompts the guitarist to sing along. Soon, the beautiful melody which turns into a duet attracts onlookers and passersby who leave some money in the boy's guitar box.

