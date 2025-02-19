<i>India's Got Latent Row</i>: After Slamming Ranveer Allahbadia, Singer B Praak Says The YouTuber "Should Be Forgiven"

Singer B Praak was quick to respond to the controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia after his comment on India's Got Talent sparked widespread backlash.

B Praak, who was outspoken about his disapproval of Ranveer's remark, described it as "ghatiya" (low-class) and revealed that he had pulled out of a planned appearance on Ranveer's podcast as a result.

This led to speculations about whether he was ever actually invited in the first place. However, in a recent interview, the singer cleared up the matter.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he explained that he had, in fact, been in discussions to appear on Ranveer's podcast for several months. "I enjoyed watching his podcasts and had a genuine interest in going on his show. Our teams were talking about dates for six to seven months. Sometimes he was busy with travel, and other times I was unavailable," he said, putting the rumours to rest.

While B Praak had been vocal in his criticism of Ranveer after the controversial comment, he has since adopted a more forgiving stance.

B Praak acknowledged that Ranveer's comment was wrong but expressed that if someone sincerely asks for forgiveness, they should be given another chance. "It was wrong, but I think if someone is genuinely apologetic, they should be forgiven. Sometimes we say things without thinking, but no one should be hurt by it. If you forgive someone, you become the bigger person," the singer said.

Earlier, Praak had posted a video in which he strongly condemned Ranveer's comment that had gone viral after being shared on Samay Raina's show. In the video, he revealed that his appearance on Ranveer's podcast had been cancelled, saying, "We were supposed to appear on BeerBiceps, but we cancelled that."

He added, "Ranveer, you promote Sanatan Dharma and talk about spirituality. You host so many prominent guests, including saints, on your show, but your thinking is so low?"

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted Ranveer interim protection from arrest but imposed a restriction barring him from airing any shows until further notice. The Court also noted that his conduct showed a "lack of responsibility" and was "condemnable."