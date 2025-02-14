After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela Cancels Her Appearance On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast Show

After singer B Praak, Urvashi Rautela has cancelled her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast show following his sex remark row. Urvashi Rautela is currently basking in the success of Daaku Maharaaj. She was supposed to appear on the show following the big box office success of the Telugu film. As per a News 18 report, Urvashi Rautela cancelled her appearance on the show. She has, reportedly, unfollowed Ranveer Allahbadia on Instagram.

Ranveer Allahbadia was caught in the eye of the storm when he made a remark about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. He had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The comment sparked a huge backlash over social media and initiated conversation about the idea of obscenity in comedy. Politicians across party lines had also jumped into the controversy demanding action against the star podcaster.

Ranveer Allahbadia and others, including comedian Samay Raina and the producers of the stand-up comedy show India's Got Latent, have been summoned - on February 17 - by the National Commission for Women over derogatory comments.

Celebrities like AR Rahman, Boney Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee have already reacted to Ranveer's remark.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who boasts of a huge social media followers, issued an apology.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

On Wednesday, Samay Raina reacted for the first time on the controversy and said he had deleted all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Mr Raina posted on X.