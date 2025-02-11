Manoj Bajpayee, Imtiaz Ali React To Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversial Remarks: "Immature People..."

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has landed him in legal troubles. He has been slammed by the Internet heavily and several police complaints were filed against him.

Now, Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali reacted to the controversy during an interview with Instant Bollywood, calling the social media influencer "immature."

Imtiaz Ali said, "Mujhe lagta hai jisko jis cheez mein maza aata hai usko vahi karna chahiye aur ashleelta aisa subject hai ke obviously bura hai ye to koi bhi kahega but log immature hote hain to zyada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nai chahiye (I feel people should do what they enjoy doing, but obscenity is a subject that looks bad and anyone would agree, but people are immature, so their mistakes should not be taken seriously)."

Manoj Bajpayee agreed with the director and added, "Isliye jo bhi log safal ho rahe hain, young hain, yuva hain humesha jo hai mahaul ko zara dekhein samjhe (people who are successful and young should appreciate and understand their environment)."

Imtiaz Ali added fame, achieved through a short cut, doesn't stay long. "Fir aap ek bade high ke baad humesha ke liye low mein nahi jaate ho. So ek mehnat aur parishram se kamaya hua success hai na, uske peechhe padna chahiye. (After a big high, you don't always fall into a low. So, success that is earned through hard work and effort, that's what you should strive for)," he advised.

During his appearance on the "India's Got Latent" show, Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

Assam police filed a case against the 31-year-old podcaster along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, issued an apology.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised the popular YouTuber for his remark.