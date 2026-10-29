Dog Seen Roaming With Human Foetus In Mouth In Hospital Shocker

Outside a hospital in Jharkhand's Palamu, a gory sight was on display - an eight-month-old foetus in the mouth of a dog as it ran around the hospital premises.

The incident happened on Tuesday on the premises of Palamu's Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. A video of the incident is in wide circulation on social media. An initial probe revealed that the incident was linked to a private hospital and ultrasound clinic located just about 100 meters away from the medical college.

Authorities found out that a 16-year-old girl had an abortion at the private facility and her nearly eight-month-old foetus was dumped on hospital premises.

Following the investigation, the district administration sealed Uttam Hospital and Nipun Ultrasound Center, where the abortion was carried out.

An FIR has been registered against 11 people in connection with the case. The police have registered the case under various legal provisions, including the POCSO Act, PC-PNDT Act, and the Clinical Establishments Act.

The police are currently examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to find out who brought and discarded the foetus on the hospital premises.