DMK Seeks Urgent Hearing In Top Court To Disqualify 11 AIADMK Lawmakers

DMK moved the Supreme Court for urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers

The DMK Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK assembly lawmakers for voting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy in a 2017 confidence motion.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider listing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's petition seeking disqualification of the lawmakers, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The Madras High Court had in April last year declined a plea by the DMK to disqualify the 11 lawmakers.

Mr Panneerselvam and the other 10 lawmakers, then in the rebel camp, had voted against the trust vote sought by Mr Palaniswami on February 18, 2017.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability