DK Shivakumar's Update On Bigg Boss Kannada Studio Sealed Over Violations

The Karnataka government will lift the seal of the studio where Bigg Boss Kannada is filmed, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has assured, allowing the studio authorities time to address the environmental violations over which it had faced action. Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who is hosting Season 12 of the reality TV show, has thanked the top lawmaker for his "timely" help.

The premises of the Jollywood Studios and Adventures were shut down on Tuesday night by state authorities for operating without permission. The studio was sealed following a closure order by the state pollution control board, and all Bigg Boss contestants were escorted out.

Shivkumar confirmed last night that he has directed the concerned official to lift the seal on the studio in Bidadi.

"I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed. While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board," said Shivakumar.

He said he remains committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry while also upholding the government's responsibility towards environmental protection.

Responding to him, Sudeep thanked the authorities for acknowledging that the Bigg Boss team was involved in the chaos.

"I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances. I truly appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts," he said.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 was launched recently. After the suspension of the show, over 700 people who worked in the production team had returned home. Sources said the technicians have been working in three shifts continuously for the past six months.

Designed like a palace, the Bigg Boss house was built at a cost of over Rs 5 crore.