"Distressed By Situation In Nepal": Chief Justice BR Gavai To NDTV

Chief Justice BR Gavai, who returned from Kathmandu on Sunday, told NDTV Wednesday that he was "distressed by the situation" in Nepal, where protesters set parliament ablaze and forced the prime minister to quit in the worst violence to hit the Himalayan nation in two decades.

"I am very disturbed to see what is happening in Nepal. I visited this great country and came back on Sunday only. I pray and hope everything will be fine at Buddha's place soon," said the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice, along with his family, had visited the sacred birthplace of Lord Buddha at Lumbini over the weekend.

Demonstrations began Monday in the capital against the government's ban on social media and over corruption, driven by angry young protesters who dubbed themselves the "Gen Z" movement.

But they escalated into an outpouring of rage nationwide with government buildings set on fire after at least 19 people were killed in a deadly crackdown.

Many young people are angry that the children of political leaders - so-called nepo kids - seem to enjoy luxury lifestyles and numerous advantages while most youth struggle to find work.

The protests spiraled to reflect broader discontent.

Videos shared on social media show protesters beating up Nepali Congress party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, the current foreign minister. Both appeared to be bleeding, while one video shows the party leader being helped to safety. The party is the country's largest and is part of the governing coalition.

Nepali army issued orders via loudspeakers enforcing a curfew during the political vacuum, as armoured personnel carriers rumbled past the carcasses of burnt vehicles and buildings on the largely quiet streets.

Nepali Army chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, has appealed for all protesters to "call it off and engage in dialogue".

Negotiations between representatives and the protesters started during the day at the Nepal army headquarters, but no decision was reached.

Rehan Raj Dangal, a representative of the protesters, said they have proposed Sushila Karki, a former chief justice, to head an interim government.

Ms Karki is the only female to serve as the chief justice of the supreme court. She served in the post between 2016-2017 and was a popular figure.