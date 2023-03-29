Disregard To Our Mother Tongues: MK Stalin On Using Hindi In Labelling Curd

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condemned imposition of Hindi even in labelling curd and said those responsible for it would be "banished" from southern parts of the country.

On his Twitter handle, Mr Stalin posted a news report on Food Safety and Standards Authority of India directing Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to label curd as "dahi" prominently.

The Bengaluru datelined report in "The Hindu" on Wednesday said the FSSAI directed the KMF to use the Kannada equivalent for curd "mosaru" in brackets.

"The FSSAI clarification on labelling curd has come recently after Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka milk federations sought usage of local names on the curd sachets," the report said. Also, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation has been told by FSSAI that to Tamil words "tair" or "tayir" could be used in brackets.

Citing the report, Mr Stalin said: "The unabashed insistences of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)