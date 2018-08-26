Discussions On Simultaneous Polls Gaining Momentum: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee brought fundamental reforms in the electoral process.

PM Modi spoke at the 47th edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Nation is sharing views on simultaneous elections: PM Modi
  2. Sustained efforts will strengthen democracy: PM Modi
  3. He said ex-PM Vajpayee brought fundamental reforms in electoral process

Days after the Election Commission ruled out the possibility of holding both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the issue of was gaining momentum as people were sharing their views on it.

"A discussion in the country is gaining momentum for having simultaneous polls in states and Centre. People are sharing their views for and against. It is good sign for healthy democracy," PM Modi said in the 47th edition of his monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat".

He also said that late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee brought fundamental reforms in the electoral process and courageously removed shortcomings related to people's representative.

"It will be a fitting tribute to Atal ji to develop best practices, sustained effort to strengthen democracy and promote discussions with an open mind," he said.

