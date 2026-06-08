Disbanded Tripura Groups Announce 72-Hour Blockade Over Pending Demands

Former members of the disbanded National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) on Monday announced a 72-hour statewide blockade from June 12.

The announcement, made during a press conference in Agartala, came as the surrendered cadres alleged prolonged non-implementation of commitments made under a tripartite rehabilitation agreement made more than two years ago.

These members had laid down arms and returned to mainstream life under peace agreements signed with the Government of India and the Tripura government.

Former NLFT leader Prasanjit Debbarma said around 1,200 former militants had surrendered and joined the democratic process with the expectation that the provisions of the rehabilitation package would be implemented.

However, he alleged that several key commitments remain pending despite repeated appeals to both the state and central governments, and only 79 of the militants were identified and recognised in more than two years. Therefore, a majority of the people are deprived of the rehabilitation package.

According to the returnees, the agreement included provisions for economic assistance, livelihood opportunities and other welfare measures aimed at facilitating their long-term rehabilitation. They claimed that many former cadres continue to face difficulties due to delays in the implementation of these commitments.

The former militants said they had submitted several memorandums and representations seeking intervention from the authorities, but alleged that no concrete action had been taken to address their grievances.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay, the returnees announced the 72-hour statewide blockade as a democratic means of protest and appealed to the people of Tripura to support their movement.

They argued that the issue concerns the rehabilitation and future security of individuals who abandoned insurgency and chose to return to normal life.

The leaders also warned that the agitation would be intensified to an indefinite blockade if their demands continued to remain unaddressed.