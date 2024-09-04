Tripura Insurgency Ends As Last 2 Rebel Groups Sign "Historic" Peace Deals: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah announced signing of peace deals with two Tripura rebel groups

Two insurgent groups in Tripura have agreed to give up arms and join the mainstream in a historic peace agreement signed with the Centre and the state government. With the singing of this agreement, Tripura is left with no insurgent groups after many decades.

"Today is a historic day for us. The struggle that we saw for the last 35 years, today I'm glad these groups have put down weapons and are walking on the path to peace," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict.

The two groups are the National Liberation Front of Tripura, and All Tripura Tiger Force.

Mr Shah said 328 members of the groups that have laid down arms will be integrated into society.

"We have invested Rs 2,500 crore for development of this region as well. We are not only signing peace agreements, but also implementing them on the ground," the Home Minister said.

Tripura takes another step towards peace and prosperity with the signing of the agreement between the Government of India, Government of Tripura, National Liberation Front of Tripura, and All Tripura Tiger Force.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity in the northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura," he said, adding 10,000 people have given up arms and joined the mainstream due to these agreements.

Pradyot Manikya Debburman, the founder of the Tipra Motha Party which is now an alliance parter of the BJP government in the state, also played a key role in the peace-building process in Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and senior officials of the MHA and the state government attended the signing of the peace agreement.