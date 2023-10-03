Centre Bans 2 Tripura-Based Insurgent Groups, Their Associates For 5 Years

The two groups engaged in violent and unlawful activities, home ministry said.

The Centre on Tuesday banned Tripura-based insurgent groups the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) as well as their associate organisations for five years for their involvement in various subversive activities and threatening the country's sovereignty and integrity.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said the professed aim of the NLFT and the ATTF is the establishment of an independent nation by the secession of Tripura from India through an armed struggle in alliance with other armed secessionist organisations of the northeastern state and to incite the indigenous people of Tripura for such secession.

The Centre is of the opinion that the NLFT and the ATTF have been engaging in subversive and violent activities, thereby undermining the authority of the government and spreading terror and violence among people for achieving their objectives, the ministry said.

The two groups, in pursuance of their aims and objectives in the recent past, engaged in violent and unlawful activities, "which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India", it added.

These groups are also involved in killing civilians and personnel belonging to the police and security forces and engaged in extortion of funds from the public, including businessmen and traders, the notification said.

The NLFT and the ATTF have established and maintained camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of a safe sanctuary, training, procurement of arms and ammunition etc.

The notification said the Centre is also of the opinion that the aforesaid activities of the NLFT and the ATTF are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they are unlawful associations.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government hereby declares the NLFT along with all its factions, wings and front organisations and the ATTF along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful associations," the notification said.

The home ministry said the ban will be effective for five years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)