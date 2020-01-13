'People Damaging Property Will Be Shot Like Those In UP': Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh hit out at Mamata Banerjee for not cracking down on people damaging public property. (File)

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property "in the same way as Uttar Pradesh".

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district, Mr Ghosh came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

"Is it their father's property? How can they destroy government property built on tax payers' money! Mr Ghosh said.

"The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by opening fire on these anti-national elements," the BJP leader added.

Mr Ghosh also called for identifying those "sabotaging the interests" of Hindu Bengalis as he claimed that there are two crore "Muslim infiltrators" in the country. "One crore alone is in West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them," he alleged