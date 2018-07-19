Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi's New Congress Working Committee

Digvijaya Singh was a key member of the previous CWC and also the party's former general secretary (File)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today came out in support of the new working committee formed by party chief Rahul Gandhi.



Mr Singh, considered a close confidante of Mr Gandhi, was dropped in the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC).



The Congress Working Committee is the party's highest decision-making body and assists the Congress president in decision-making.



"I'm happy that Rahul Gandhi has formed a new team and it is unnecessary to discuss who is a part of it," he said, adding that the bigger challenge was the upcoming elections.



