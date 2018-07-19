Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi's New Congress Working Committee

The Congress Working Committee is the party's highest decision-making body and assists the Congress president in decision-making.

All India | | Updated: July 19, 2018 21:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi's New Congress Working Committee

Digvijaya Singh was a key member of the previous CWC and also the party's former general secretary (File)

New Delhi: 

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today came out in support of the new working committee formed by party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Singh, considered a close confidante of Mr Gandhi, was dropped in the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The Congress Working Committee is the party's highest decision-making body and assists the Congress president in decision-making.

"I'm happy that Rahul Gandhi has formed a new team and it is unnecessary to discuss who is a part of it," he said, adding that the bigger challenge was the upcoming elections.

"The challenge in front of us is very serious and the 2019 elections will decide which ideology will rule the country," he said when asked about his name not figuring in the new Congress Working Committee.

Mr Singh was a key member of the previous Congress Working Committee and also the party's former general secretary, who once held the charge of many key states such as Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiCongress Working Committee CWCDigvijaya Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................