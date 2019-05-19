Did PM Modi Pray For Poll Victory In Kedarnath? What He Told Reporters

PM Modi spoke to reporters in Kedarnath after meditating in a cave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the media at the Kedarnath shrine, said he was "grateful to the Election Commission for a two-day reprieve to spend time in solitude" and reflect upon his work.

On a two-day visit to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister was photographed meditating in a cave, in saffron robes. This morning, visuals showed him enjoying a solitary walk in the mountains in flowing traditional robes and waving to locals.

Before speaking to the media, he was seen raising his arms at crowds, urging them to chant "Har Har Mahadev" and brushing away his security personnel.

"It has been my privilege and honour to have the opportunity to visit these shrines, these seats of spiritual enlightenment repeatedly," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditated in a holy cave near Kedarnath shrine.

"I got to spend some time in solitude and reflect on the work I have done."

He told reporters that he never asked for anything when he prayed.

Not even for election victory, asked a journalist. "No, nothing. I believe god has made us all capable. Capable enough to give, to contribute and not ask for more. Yes, I do pray that all my countrymen are blessed by the lord."

PM Modi's Varanasi is among the 52 constituencies across India voting in the last round of the marathon national election. The results will be announced on Thursday May 23.

On Friday, in his remarks at a press conference where he took no questions, he exuded confidence, saying it is rare that "a government that has completed a full term will return to power with a full majority".

The Election Commission cleared his visits to the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines with a reminder that the poll code of conduct was still in place. Images shared by BJP Uttarakhand on Twitter, showing PM Modi, 68, meditating in a cave seated on a bed, were in wide circulation on social media on Saturday and also drew comments from opposition parties.

PM Modi also shared photos of the mountains on Twitter.

Amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev" interspersed with "Modi, Modi", the Prime Minister also spoke to reporters about the boost to Kedarnath because of the media spotlight. "This will encourage people who think of going to Dubai and Singapore to visit Kedarnath. They will know how the facilities are much better now."

The Prime Minister has visited the Himalayan shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva multiple times since taking office.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.