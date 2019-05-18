Wearing Saffron Robes, PM Modi Meditates In Cave During Kedarnath Visit

PM Narendra Modi meditated in a holy cave near Kedarnath shrine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, was photographed meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath. Earlier today, the prime minister also offered his prayers at the Kedarnath temple. He is also set to visit the Badrinath shrine tomorrow before heading back to Delhi in the afternoon.

In pictures shared by the BJP Uttarakhand handle on Twitter, PM Modi is seen meditating in a cave, dressed in saffron robes. Another picture shows the prime minister folding his hands and bowing in the cave.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also reviewed the Kedarnath Development Project. The state's BJP handle also shared a video of PM Modi, dressed in traditional pahari clothes speaking to officials about the ongoing project.

PM Modi offers his prayers at the Kedarnath shrine

The prime minister's temple town visit comes a day ahead of the last phase of the ongoing General Elections. Varanasi, PM Modi's constituency, is also voting tomorrow from which he is seeking a second term.

The Election Commission gave its nod to PM Modi's visit to the Himalayan shrines with a reminder that the model code of conduct is still in force.

On his way to the hilly state, the PM Modi also shared some scenic photographs from the state.

Majestic mountains! Clicked these pictures while on the way to Kedarnath. pic.twitter.com/Jpcq6n52sr — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

Security has been tightened near the shrine in view of PM Modi's visit.

The Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, has been visited multiple times by PM Modi during his term as prime minister.

The Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district reopened earlier this month to pilgrims after a six-month-long winter break.

