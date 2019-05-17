Elections 2019: In First Press Conference, PM Narendra Modi Takes No Questions

PM Modi said in first press conference: "New government will take up responsibility as soon as possible"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending his first press conference in five years on Friday, said for the first time, a government that enjoyed a five-year term will return with full majority after the election.

"It has not happened often in our country that a government with full majority returns once again with a majority," said PM Modi at a press conference in the BJP headquarters in Delhi, his first since taking power at the centre in 2014.

PM Modi has been repeatedly criticised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders for not addressing a single press conference since he took the top job.

But during his campaign for this national election, the Prime Minister gave a series of interviews.

Referring to his 2014 victory, he said "On May 16 the results came out. And in May 17 there was a big casualty. Those who were power-hungry and those into betting suffered a biggest loss."

On the current campaign, he said his planning was "very detailed."

After he ended his remarks, BJP president Amit Shah took questions from the media.

The PM, to the very first question addressed to him, said: "I am a disciplined soldier, party president is everything for me."

Amit Shah, to another question, said, "I have answered your question. It is not necessary for the PM to answer every question."

