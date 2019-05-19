Final Phase Of Polls Today, PM Modi Among Key Candidates: 10 Points

Elections 2019: Varanasi and Gorakhpur are among the most-watched seats in the final phase. (File)

New Delhi: The country will witness pitched electoral battles in the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls today, with 10.17 crore people across seven states and a union territory voting to elect its next Union government. The most closely watched seats among these are Varanasi and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh; Patna Sahib and Patiliputra in Bihar; Gurdaspur and Amritsar in Punjab; and nine in West Bengal that the BJP hopes to wrest to compensate for perceived losses in the Hindi heartland. BJP and Trinamool Congress workers had clashed in the eastern state earlier this week, following which the Election Commission cut short electoral campaigning amid protests by opposition parties. Among the main contestants in this phase of the elections is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be fighting to retain his parliamentary seat of Varanasi.