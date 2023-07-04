9 Killed As Truck Hits Multiple Vehicles, Crashes Into Dhaba In Maharashtra

The truck was on its way to Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

At least nine people were killed and more than 20 injured after a truck barreled down a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, plowing into four vehicles and a dhaba, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place around 10 am on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Palasner village in Dhule district, located 300 kilometres from Mumbai.

The brakes of the truck failed, sending it barelling out of control. The truck then rammed into two motorcycles, a car, and another truck on its rear side before slamming into a dhaba near a bus stop on the highway and flipping over, the police said.

Some of the victims included those waiting at the bus stop.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals and the police have initiated a probe into the accident.

