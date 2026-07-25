Paper Leak To Education Minister's Resignation: A Timeline Of CJP Protest

- Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister amid NEET exam leak controversy
- NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled after a paper leak, Re-Neet was later conducted
- Youth-led protests and Cockroach Janta Party demanded exam reforms and Pradhan's exit
The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister is the culmination of a nearly three-month-long storm around the exam system and NEET paper leak.
What started as outrage over the NEET paper leak in early May evolved into a nationwide movement for accountability, transparency and reforms in the country's examination system.
Here is a timeline of the most stunning youth-led agitation in India.
May 3: NEET-UG 2026 conducted. 22 lakh candidates appeared.
May 12: NEET-UG 2026 cancelled after paper leak allegations.
May 16: Abhijeet Dipke founded satirical platform Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
June 2: Student demonstrations over examination leaks in major cities.
June 6: Dipke returned to India to lead the CJP's first street protest in New Delhi, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
June 11: The CJP released a five-point manifesto demanding testing reforms and compensation for students.
June 20: CJP launched the indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar.
June 28: Activist Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
July 9: CJP announced Parliament march on the first day of Monsoon Session.
July 16: Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health and do whatever it takes to save his life.
July 18: Delhi Police removed Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and admitted him to hospital.
July 20: Thousands attempted the "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament, leading to police action.
July 20: Government held first talks with CJP representatives at JP Nadda's residence.
July 20 to July 24: Opposition stalled Parliament, demanding Pradhan's resignation.
July 21: Rahul Gandhi led Congress MPs in a sit-in outside PM's residence.
July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts to try paper leak cases.
July 24: Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after assurance from the Centre.
July 24: Second round of Centre-CJP talks. Protesters insisted on Pradhan's resignation.
July 25: Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister.
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