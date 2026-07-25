"Nation Before Self": Dharmendra Pradhan Quits, BJP Ministers Leaders Praise Him

As Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister amid raging student protests, the BJP ministers and leaders lauded his public service and decision to step down calling it a "selfless act" in the interest on the country.

BJP President Nitin Nabin said that Pradhan played a "pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape.

"As Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji played a pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives," Nabin posted on X.

He added that the party stands by Pradhan's decision to quit.

"Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision," Nabin said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he has seen Pradhan's dedication to strengthen India's education system closely, adding that he always kept students at the centre of every decision.

"True leadership is measured over decades & @dpradhanbjp ji's journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life & student welfare," Rijiju posted on X.

"Having worked alongside him in the Union Cabinet, I have seen his sincere dedication to strengthening India's education ecosystem & keeping our millions of young students at the centre of every decision. Leading such a critical sector demands immense perseverance & he embraced it with courage & clear vision," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister added.

Thanking Pradhan for his "relentless service and commitment", Rijiju said: "I wish you the very best as you continue to serve the nation with the same conviction & sincerity!"

Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay called Pradhan's resignation an example of "nation first, party next, self last" character of the BJP workers.

"This is what we are about: Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.

Shri @dpradhanbjp ji has spent decades in public life, from the student movement to serving in key responsibilities in the Union Government," Bandi Sanjay posted on X.

"As Dharmendra Pradhan ji steps down as Union Education Minister, his decision reflects the values our organisation stands for: responsibility before position and nation before self.

Thank you, Dharmendra Pradhan ji, for your years of service and contribution.

This is the BJP. This is democracy. Nation First, always."

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Pradhan's public life is shaped by "an unwavering commitment to students, education, and nation-building."

"Long before he (Pradhan) assumed office, his journey was deeply rooted in student movements and youth engagement," Malviya posted on X.

"That experience gave him an enduring understanding of the aspirations, challenges and ambitions of young Indians. Throughout his public life, he remained steadfast in his belief that education is the most powerful instrument for social transformation and national progress."

"Leading the Ministry of Education is among the most demanding responsibilities in government. It requires balancing the interests of millions of students, teachers, parents and institutions while preparing the country for the future. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan approached this responsibility with conviction, dedication and a long-term vision. His tenure was marked by a continuous effort to strengthen India's education ecosystem, encourage meaningful reforms, and ensure that education remains central to India's developmental journey," Malviya added.

