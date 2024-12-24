Dharavi Redevelopment Project Beneficiaries To Pay 0 Maintenance For First 10 Years

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project has announced that the beneficiaries do not have to pay maintenance charges for the first 10 years "to ensure a financially sustainable future for the residents."

Under the 'Dharavi Redevelopment Project', "residents will not be financially burdened. The state government has ensured that new homes will be provided either free of cost, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), or through a hire-purchase scheme-all designed to offer maximum benefits at the most affordable rates," a statement said.

Dharavikars won't have to pay electromechanical maintenance charges for the first 10 years to ensure a smooth transition, the project said, adding, "During this period, the developer will take full responsibility for the upkeep of the societies. Additionally, the state government has planned to allocate 10% of the built-up area of rehabilitation component for commercial spaces, creating a revenue-generating model.

It is common for cooperative societies in India to charge a specific service charge to the owners and members for maintaining the societies. The same is followed even in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) buildings.

"For Dharavikars, however, maintenance will almost become free for life. The first 10 years come with free maintenance, and the revenue from monetising 10% of the commercial space can cover their maintenance costs in the long term. In addition to this, the statutory corpus fund per tenement will be deposited by the developer to the competent authority," officials said.

"This innovative approach ensures that Dharavikars not only enjoy better homes but also a worry-free lifestyle in planned, sustainable communities," said a DRP- SRA official.

Residents will benefit from 24/7 water and electricity, private toilets, and kitchens - marking a significant upgrade from their current conditions. Those who settled before 2000 will receive 350 sq ft homes, which are 17% larger than those offered in other slum rehabilitation projects, they added.

"The project is designed to uplift entire neighbourhoods, not just Dharavi. Residents who don't qualify for homes within Dharavi will be resettled in additional land parcels across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These new townships will introduce schools, hospitals, shopping centres, and other essential amenities, which will also enhance the quality of life in surrounding areas," the DRP-SRA official said.

The 2022 tender of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project addresses the shortcomings of previous development efforts by focusing on financial and infrastructure sustainability. The present tender also has provisions for upper-floor residents who are normally not considered for slum rehabilitation projects.

