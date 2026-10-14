Dhanush Aiming For Political Bullseye? Actor Takes Leaf Out Of Vijay Playbook

Perhaps sensing 'kolaveri' (anger) or restlessness among voters, actor Dhanush appears keen to follow in the political footsteps of fellow star Joseph Vijay, who became the Tamil Nadu chief minister after his TVK won the Assembly elections this year.

The fan association of the Tamil superstar, who shot to national fame with his song 'Why this Kolaveri di', has been renamed the Dhanush Welfare Movement, drawing comparisons with the path taken by Vijay.

Before launching his political party, Vijay transformed his fan club into a welfare movement, using it to mobilise supporters for social work, including providing free food, opening libraries and offering legal assistance. That network gave his fans an organised role beyond celebrating his films, creating a platform that could be mobilised for a larger public purpose.

The renaming was announced at a gathering of the association's top leadership in Coimbatore, attended by around 3,000 office-bearers. Dhanush was not present, but the day-long seminar-style programme placed considerable emphasis on discipline, welfare work and social responsibility - themes that could help transform a fan network into a more structured organisation.

Subramaniam Siva, a film director closely associated with Dhanush, told NDTV that former journalist and AIADMK MP Rabi Bernard addressed the gathering for about an hour, speaking about discipline, the lasting impact of welfare activities and the importance of giving back from one's earnings. An ISRO scientist also delivered a motivational speech.

While Dhanush has not officially announced a plunge into politics, those close to him estimate that his fan base is around 15 lakh. The presence of 3,000 office-bearers at the Coimbatore gathering suggests an established network that could potentially be channelled into organised activities.

Cinema-Politics Crossover

Tamil Nadu has a long history of movie personalities making a mark in politics. CN Annadurai was a screenwriter who was also associated with theatre; five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi was an acclaimed scriptwriter; and MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa rose from film stardom to become chief ministers.

Others, including Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar and Kamal Haasan, entered politics but did not reach the chief minister's chair. Vijay's rise has now given his contemporaries a new political template.

Dhanush also has a personal connection to Tamil cinema's political legacy. He was married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, who nurtured political ambitions for years before abandoning his proposed political entry around the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.