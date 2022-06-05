Assam Village Plants 1 Lakh Saplings On World Environment Day

The villagers planted 1 lakh saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The villagers at an Assam village, along with officials from the state's forest department and district administration, planted 1 lakh saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The villagers are from Dhansiri sub-division in Assam's Golaghat district. This initiative has been taken for a green and clean environment as well as to set a new record.

"There is about 500 Acres of land here and we will be planting trees in the whole area. The Nambor forest will be extended till here. We are also thinking about compensating the people who have given up their land for the plantation drive," said Biswajit Phukan, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

"This place was a forest earlier which was gradually taken over by villagers. The people who once destroyed the forest are now thinking about regenerating it again," he added.

Several tractors were used to plough the lands. A woman officer drove a tractor to help plough the land.

"We thought we should take part in this initiative to send a message of unity. Around one lakh plant saplings have been planted here," said Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Dhansiri, Dinchengfa Boruah.

In Dhansiri sub-division, locals aim to plant at least 15 lakh saplings in the coming years. Each family is trying to plant at least ten saplings today.

A school going child belonging to the village summed it up: "Since global warming is rising, we should all plant trees to control increasing temperatures."