'Thank You For Believing In Me,' Tina Ambani Remembers Dev Anand

Tina Ambani's touching tribute to Dev Anand on his death anniversary

Former Bollywood actor Tina Ambani remembered Dev Anand, her mentor and the man who introduced her, on his death anniversary today. Dev Anand, often referred to as the first evergreen hero of Bollywood, had launched many leading ladies of the tinsel town including Zeenat Aman and Tabu.

"A toast to the man who opened the door to a world of possibility, creativity and discovery for me. Thank you for believing in me Dev sa'ab. And thank you for the memories. Your absence is felt deeply," Tina Ambani wrote in her tribute to Dev Anand on Twitter.

Dev Anand had launched Tina Ambani - then Tine Munim - in his 1978 film Des Pardes. The film, produced and directed by the legendary actor, also starred veterans like Pran, Ajit Khan, Amjad Khan, Shreeram Lagoo, Tom Alter, Bindu, Prem Chopra, AK Hangal and Mehmood.

Known for encouraging newcomers, Dev Anand had selected a comparatively new music director, Rajesh Roshan for Des Pardes. The film had received a Filmfare award.

Every year Tina Ambani has been sharing pictures of her mentor on social media. "Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence...," she had posted last year along with a beautiful collage.

Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #devanandpic.twitter.com/eMiTRJj7Vj — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) December 3, 2019

Dev Anand had an illustrious film career spanning over six decades. Some of his films popular even today are Guide, Jewel Thief, Ziddi, Prem Pujari among others. His film - Hare Rama Hare Krishna - that launched Zeenat Aman - began a new era in Bollywood.