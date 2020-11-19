On International Men's Day, Tina Ambani Toasts The 'Wonderful Men' In Her Life

International Men's Day: A photograph shared by Tina Ambani on Instagram.

As the world celebrates International Men's Day today, Tina Ambani has shared a special post for the men in her life and all the "wonderful men who empower the women in their lives." Tina Ambani took to Instagram this morning to share three photographs featuring her husband, Anil Ambani, and their two sons Anmol and Anshul.

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year to raise awareness about the health of men and boys, promote gender equality and focus on the issues they face.

Ms Ambani dedicated her post to the men who "stand as a rock of support for their mothers, sisters, wives, children, family and friends."

She counted herself as blessed to have this "empowerment and support" in her life.

"A toast today to all the wonderful men who empower the women in their lives and stand as a rock of support for their mothers, sisters, wives, children, family and friends," wrote Tina Ambani, 63, on Instagram.

"Blessed to have this empowerment and support in my life: from my father, father-in-law and brother to my husband and sons," she added.

Tina Ambani often shares family photographs on social media. In August, she had delighted fans by posting some priceless photos from her family album on World Photography Day.

The theme for International Men's Day 2020 is "Better health for men and boys". The theme focuses on the need to make practical improvements to the health and wellbeing of the male population.