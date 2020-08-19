Tina Ambani's Family Pics Are Worth The Proverbial 1,000 Words

World Photography Day: Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by Tina Ambani.

Tina Ambani took a walk down memory lane and shared some priceless photos from her family album on World Photography Day. In a video posted on Instagram this morning, Ms Ambani assembled a series of throwback photographs featuring husband Anil Ambani, their two sons Anmol and Anshul, mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani and the late Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded the Reliance conglomerate. Also in the video were glimpses of her nieces and nephews, including Isha Ambani, who married Anand Piramal in 2018.

The video begins with a sepia-toned throwback photograph of Tina Ambani with husband Anil, before moving on to a family portrait and other old photos taken over the years - at birthday parties, weddings and other family celebrations.

Alongside the collection of snapshots, Ms Ambani also shared a caption encapsulating the importance of family pictures. "Every click preserves a memory, every picture tells a story, every image freezes time even as life marches on relentlessly!" she wrote, also adding the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay. Take a look at the video below:

The slideshow has collected over 7,000 views and dozens of comments in less than an hour of being posted on Instagram.

"That's a lovely slideshow which tells a beautiful story," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Such beautiful pics of my favourite couple and my favourite actor. Stay happy and blessed," another said.

Tina Ambani often treats her Instagram followers to family photographs. Two photos which feature in this video had earlier been shared by her on Instagram in February this year, in a birthday post for her mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani.