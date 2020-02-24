'An Inspiration Every Day': To Kokilaben Ambani On Her Birthday, From Daughter-In-Law Tina

Tina Ambani wished her mother-in-law on the occasion of her 86th birthday.

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law on her 86th birthday. Hailing her as an "inspiration for us all", she thanked Kokilaben Ambani in the Instagram post shared this morning. "Mummy, you are an inspiration for us all, each and every day, in myriad ways," wrote Tina Ambani. "Thank you for being who you are. Happy birthday!" the 63-year-old added.

Along with the message, the former actress also shared three family photographs. While the first photograph shows Tina Ambani posing with her mother-in-law during niece Isha's wedding reception in December last year, the second picture shows the Ambani matriarch with her younger son, Anil Ambani.

The last picture shows Kokilaben with Anil and Tina Ambani and their two sons, Anshul and Anmol, as they pose with a portrait of Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded the Reliance conglomerate.

The birthday post collected over 600 'likes' within an hour of being posted, as many took to the comments section to wish Kokilaben Ambani on her birthday. "Happy birthday… Health and happiness always," wrote one person in the comments section, while another complimented the post by writing "So nice".

Tina Ambani often treats her Instagram followers to family photographs. She had earlier shared a thoughtful Instagram post for Dhirubhai Ambani on his birth anniversary. "Karmayogi, transformative leader, nation-builder, loving father, doting grandfather. So many ways to describe one extraordinary person," she had written on December 28 last year, sharing a photograph.

Kokilaben Ambani was born in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She married Dhirubhai Ambani and moved to Mumbai at the age of 21, where she today lives with her elder son, Mukesh Ambani.